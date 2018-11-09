A Lima woman pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

LimaOhio.com reported that 20 year old Autumn Spears accepted a plea deal and could be sentenced to up a maximum 11 years in prison. She will be eligible to apply for judicial release after serving part of her sentence.

Spears was 19 when she stabbed and killed a Toledo woman in September of 2017 at an apartment in Lima.

She was indicted on two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

Those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.