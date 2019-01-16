The first homicide of 2019 in Lima is under investigation by Lima Police.

According to a release, officers were dispatched early Tuesday morning to the 600 block of Michael Avenue to investigate a report of a vehicle striking a power pole.

In the backseat of the car was 34 year old Branson Tucker who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Tucker was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center where he later died.

Police discovered the shooting took place at 975 St. Johns Avenue.

Hometown Stations is reporting that police have taken 59 year old Jerome Fuqua and 59 year old Kenneth Cobb, both of Lima, have been taken into custody and charged with suspicion of murder.

The case remains under investigation.