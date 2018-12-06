Linda Diane Cook age 48 of Findlay, died at her residence on Tuesday Dec. 4, 2018 at 9:40pm under Bridge Hospice Care. She was born June 15, 1970 in Toledo, OH to Ronald R. and Patricia Jo (Shields) Cook.

She is survived by her loving father, children Emily Rose Rabinowitz, Findlay, Zachary Seth Rabinowitz, Findlay, Joshua Evan Cook-Rabinowitz, Findlay, adored granddaughter Hazel Mae Rabinowit, sister Christa Jo Cook of Findlay and brother Ronald his wife Carolyn Cook of Smithtown, NY. She was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Jo Cook and her grandparents Joe & Fran Shields and Richard and Bonnie Cook.

In 1988 Linda graduated from Bristol Eastern High School, Connecticut, where she was active in a capella mondegreen, cheer leading and acrobatics. She graduated from the University of Bridgeport, Southern Connecticut. She began work as a substitute teacher assistant for special needs children in the middle county school district in Long Island. Linda has previously been a store manager for Block Buster in New York and California for eight years.

She was a member of St. Paul Methodist Church. Linda painted murals, worked with art, and enjoyed singing. When her daughter Emily was younger she loved being her girl scout leader.

On Christmas Eve 2008 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She fought hard and was able to be cancer free for 5 years. The cancer came back in the bone and spread to her brain and liver. Linda fought bravely and was an inspiration.

Visitation will be on Monday Dec. 10, 2018 from 10am-noon at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Tom Mellott officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Hueston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, Ohio 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com