Local Republican candidates and volunteers will participate in a Hancock-Hardin County Republican Get-Out-The-Vote Bus Tour scheduled for this Saturday, November 3rd.

Republican State Representative Candidate Jon Cross will join local Republican candidates and volunteers for the “Connecting with Communities” tour, kicking off with a breakfast at the Midway Diner in Kenton, Ohio at 8:00AM.

They will make stops in Ada, Arlington, Findlay, Van Buren, Arcadia, Vanlue, Dunkirk, Forest and Alger before returning to Kenton.

Candidates joining the tour throughout the day will include U.S. Congressman Bob Latta, State Senator Rob McColley, Jon Cross candidate for State Representative, Hancock County Commissioner Tim Bechtol and Tim Striker candidate for Hardin County Commissioner.