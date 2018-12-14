A Logan County man was indicted this week on charged connected to a fatal accident in November of this year.

WPKO Radio reported that 40 year old David McLaughlin was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to reinstate a license.

A car driven by McLaughlin was southbound on U.S. 68 when it went left of center and struck a car being driven by 32 year old Amanda Taylor, of Belle Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene.