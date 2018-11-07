A Columbus Grove man accepted a plea deal in a case involving the rape of children.

Hometown Stations reported that 62 year old Richard Byrd pleaded guilty to 13 counts including ten counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition.

As part of the deal, two counts of rape that would include a mandatory life in prison sentence if convicted were dropped.

All victims were younger than 13, and Byrd still faces possible life in prison when he’s sentenced next month in Allen County Common Pleas Court.