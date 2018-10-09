After a two week investigation into multiple thefts of commercial and industrial batteries from numerous locations throughout the county arrests have been made by the Investigations Division of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, 30 year old Thomas Risner of Kenton was arrested and booked into Multi County Correctional Center for grand theft and receiving stolen property after he was found to be in possession of numerous stolen commercial batteries.

Sheriff Everhart stated additional charges on Risner and others involved are forthcoming. The case remains active and under investigation.