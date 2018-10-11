A 21 year old Kenton man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on active warrants.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, an officer on patrol was flagged down by a parole officer, who was with the man, identified as Ronnie Harmon Jr.

The parole officer asked the officer to check on the status of a warrant on Harmon.

Three active warrants were confirmed through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, and Harmon was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Multi County Jail in Marion.