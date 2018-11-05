A Kenton man, who was injured after being beaten up at a party last week, has decided to press charges against the individuals he said was involved.

The 21 year old victim was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital last weekend after he said he was hit and knocked to the ground and a group of men started kicking him. The incident was said to have occurred at a party during the last weekend of October at a residence on Cleveland Avenue.

The victim was transferred to OSU Medical Center in Columbus for reconstructive surgery.

He said there were 6 men in the truck, but he didn’t know any of them.

At the time, he didn’t want to pursue charges, but upon his release, he notified officer this past Saturday that he has changed his mind.

Officers do have suspects, and the incident is under investigation.