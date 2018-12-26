A fire that occurred at a building in downtown Wapakoneta this past Sunday has been ruled an arson.

Hometown Stations reported that firefighters were dispatched to 1 Perry Street where heavy flames were visible from the third floor.

Nearly two dozen people lived inside the apartments in building. There were no injuries.

After determining the fire was an arson, a suspect was apprehended.

19 year old Michael Wesley Slaughter was arrested on a charge of aggravated arson.

No motive was given, and the incident remain under investigation.

Several area agencies stepped up to help the families who lost all their belongings in the blaze.