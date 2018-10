A Kenton man was charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated following an accident in downtown Kenton Tuesday morning.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 38 year old Quincy Owens was driving east on Franklin Street, and his car struck the rear of a vehicle being operated by 27 year old Ashley Ritter, of Kenton, who was stopped for a red light at Main Street.

Owens was also cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation.