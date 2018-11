A Kenton man was issued a summons after police received a complaint about trash and filth accumulating at a residence in Kenton.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Halvey Street to investigate.

At the scene, 32 year old Anthony Fuqua was issued a summons for allowing filth to collect on the property.

He is scheduled to be in municipal court next Monday.