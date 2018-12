Several Hancock County residents paid for headstones that never showed up, and now the man selling them is facing charges.

WFIN Radio reported that 59 year old Gary Bowsher has been indicted on four counts of theft from a person in a protected class and one count of petty theft.

The charges stem from Bowsher allegedly taking money from the victims, four of whom are elderly, for headstones he never delivered.

Bowsher was indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury.