A man was injured in an accident on private property in Wyandot County Thursday.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s son said he was helping his dad hook up a trailer to a pickup truck, when the vehicle jumped in acceleration and pinned him between the truck bumper and the trailer.

It appeared Clayton S. Wheeler suffered a compound fracture to his leg, and he was transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital for treatment.