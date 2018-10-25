A man charged with murder in Lima has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

The Lima News reported that a psychiatric report found that at the present time, Timothy Youngblood is incompetent to stand trial for the murder of his father this past summer.

The report indicated there is a substantial probability that with treatment, Youngblood could be restored to competency. He was ordered to be transferred to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Center in Toledo to begin treatment.

Youngblood is accused of using a sword like weapon to stab his father to death in July of this year.