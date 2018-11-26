WALBRIDGE – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Wood County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 693 Oxycodone pills and marijuana valued at approximately $23,640.

On November 15, at 11:17 p.m., troopers stopped a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Ohio registration for a brake light violation on Interstate 280. During interaction with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Noel Lott, 42, from Mansfield, was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in schedule II drugs, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

A photo of the seized contraband is available for download on the Patrol’s website at www.statepatrol.ohio.gov

Last year, troopers removed 32,260 dosage units of opiates from Ohio’s roadways.