Marcia L. Demmitt 83, of Mt. Victory

There will be no services for Marcia L. Demmitt, it was her wishes to be cremated. Burial in Hale Cemetery will come at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She died at 9:43AM Monday, December 31, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 1, 1935 in Ludlow Falls, Ohio to the late Ralph D. and Hester Mary (Pearson) Brown. On March 24, 1956 she married Richard Demmitt and he survives in Mt. Victory.

Also surviving are 2 sons; Nevin (Vickie) Demmitt of Mt. Victory and Scott (Linda) Demmitt of Marion. 1 brother; Dale (Glenda) Brown of Quincy, MI. Grandchild; Kaleb (Haley) Demmitt and 2 Step-Grandchildren; Emily (Michael) Attard and Hannah Parisey. Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother Jay Eugene (Winiford) Brown.

Marcia loved being a mom and homemaker. She was always helping out on the farm, taking care of the gardening and planting flowers.

She enjoyed cooking, listening to Elvis and watching John Wayne Western movies.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hardin Hills Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.