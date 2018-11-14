Marilyn K. Sayre age 76 of McCutchenville died Tue. Nov. 13, 2018 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 4, 1942 to the late Ivan S. & Doris M. (Lawrence) Schoenberger.

She married T. Dwain Sayre on Dec. 27, 1964 and he survives in McCutchenville. She is also survived by a brother William (Peggy) Schoenberger, Upper Sandusky, a sister Barabara (Michael) Reinhard, Wharton, a brother Daniel (Terri Lee) Schoenberger, Dublin, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter Vickie Lynn Sayre.

She graduated from Salem High School with the class of 1960. Mrs. Sayre was a member of Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church. She retired in 1984 after working for 28 years with the Wyandot County Extension Office. She enjoyed floral & vegetable gardening, and sharing them with others. Mrs. Sayre collected frog figurines and believed that the word FROG stood for Fully Rely On God. She enjoyed the simple things of life, and helping others.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30AM Friday Nov. 16, 2018 at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Schoenberger Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thurs. Nov. 15, 2018 from 4-7PM at the Bringman Clark Funeral Home and an hour before the services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, I & D Schoenberger 4-H Scholarship or charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 East Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com