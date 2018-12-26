Marilyn Stager, 94 of Dunkirk

There will be no services for A. Marilyn Stager as it was her wishes to be cremated. Family graveside services will be at a later date.

She died at 7:22 pm on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Blanchard Place. She was born on February 12, 1924 in Kenton to the late Raymond and Zelda (Lee) Holmes. On August 14, 1941 she married Donald M. Stager and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2014.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Ron) Logan of Dunkirk; 3 grandchildren, Kelli (Chris) Recker of Findlay; Christa Cool of Rushsylvania; and Bradley (Melissa) Halsey of Albuquerque, New Mexico; 8 great grandchildren, Bo, Tyler, and Trent Ledley; Reed Jeski; Reese and Claire Recker; and Justin and Nicholas Halsey; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons John and Richard Stager; 3 sisters Harriett (Gerald) Jolliff; Eleanor (Don) Pees; and Iva (Dick) Crowe; and 2 brothers Pete Holmes and Robert Holmes Sr.

Marilyn was a homemaker who was all about family. She loved baking chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren and enjoyed gardening, shopping, and flying around the farm on her John Deere gator.

She was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and Eastern Star in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net