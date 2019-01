The Marion Church of the Nazarene is an official host church for the 2019 Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

The event will be hosted by an estimated 700 churches around the world simultaneously on Friday February 8 from 6 until 9pm.