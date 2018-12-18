Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Viking and her handler Lt. Corey Galyk and K-9 Nero and his handler Deputy Ryan Kelly recently graduated K-9 Training School after approximately ten weeks of training.

The training was conducted at the Mansfield Training Academy by Mansfield Police Sergeant Mosier-Napier.

The K-9’s and their handlers were then certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission.

Sheriff Tim Bailey attended the graduation and expressed his gratitude to Lt. Galyk and Deputy Kelly for their hard work and dedication to the sheriff’s office and the citizens of Marion County.

Sheriff Bailey also expressed his gratitude for the continued support the community has shown the sheriff’s office and the K-9 program.