A false report prompted a Marion County school to go on lock down for a short time Thursday.

Channel 10 in Columbus reported a 9-1-1 caller said they killed their father and have taken their mother hostage.

As a precaution, Ridgedale Local School, which is in the area, went on lockdown as a precaution.

Law enforement officers arrived and found a man living alone in the house and determined the call to be a hoax.

Ridgedale was on lockdown for around an hour and half.