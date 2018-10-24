A 24 year old man from Marion pleaded guilty to two counts of corrupting another with drugs in a case that led to the overdose death of a 37 year old woman.

The Marion Star reported that Hunter R. Thomas was caught on camera selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to two women.

Both women overdosed and one died.

Thomas had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of heroin. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charges through a plea agreement.

He could be sentenced to up to 8 years in prison on each count.