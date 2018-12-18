The Marion Palace Theatre Announces Titles of Movies to Play during Christmas Break

Movie-goers will have the chance to see two family friendly films during holiday break at the historic Marion Palace Theatre located at 276 West Center Street in downtown Marion.

Movie admission prices are $4 for all ages.

December 22, 23, and 26 theatre management will show the animated comedy “THE GRINCH.”

The PG rated film will be shown at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, Sunday, December 23, and Wednesday, December 26. Run time 1 hour, 26 minutes.

“RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET” comes to the Palace big screen on Thursday, December 27, Friday, December 28, Saturday, December 29, and Sunday, December 30 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.