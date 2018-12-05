December movie weekends at the Marion Palace Theatre, located at 276 West Center Street in downtown Marion, will kick off with the 1983 holiday film, “A Christmas Story” on December 7, 8, and 9.

Movie times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 7, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9.

Movie titles have yet to be confirmed December 27 through the 30.

Movie admission is $4.

For more information, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.