The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 14-year-old Robert Whitehead.

Robert was reported missing on October 30 from his home on South High Street in Marion. He is an 8th-grade student at the Tomorrow Center. He also has a warrant for Probation Violation.

Robert is a white male, about 5’8” and 150 lbs.

If anyone has any information on Robert’s whereabouts, contact the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525, option 2.