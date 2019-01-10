(From left to right, Greg Perry, Lori Barr, Tyler Maley, Primrose Igonor, and Duane Gerstenberger.)

January 10, 2019 — Marion, Ohio — Marion Technical College (MTC) is proud to announce that Ohio Magazine has recognized five faculty members for Excellence in Education in the December edition. The faculty members are: Lori Barr, Duane Gerstenberger, Primrose Igonor, Tyler Maley and Gregory Perry.

“We know we have quality faculty, but it is exciting to see them being honored statewide,” said Dr. Ryan McCall, president of MTC. “These are examples of our experienced, caring faculty who love teaching and want our students to succeed.”

The recipients were thrilled to receive this honor.

“I am grateful to be recognized for my work at Marion Technical College. Many of my colleagues at MTC work diligently and tirelessly to help our students succeed and gain skills to Get to Next. To be honored among such great peers is a major accomplishment,” Tyler Maley shared. “I enjoy being able to share my love and knowledge about mathematics with my students. As a first generation college student, I understand and value the impact a college education can have on an individual’s future.”

Psychology Faculty Lori Barr teaches as well as coordinates MTC’s open educational resource effort to reduce the cost of textbooks for students by using quality online resources. She has her Master of Arts from the University of Akron, a Bachelor of Arts from Ashland University, and has taught at MTC since 2014.

Professor Duane Gerstenberger instructs Information Technology classes. This Microsoft Certified Professional graduated from MTC with an associate of applied business degree. He then received his bachelor of business administration and his master in business administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Gerstenberger is currently a resident of Upper Sandusky and he grew up in Tiffin. He has worked at MTC for 18 years.

Psychology Faculty Primrose Igonor educates students. This Delaware resident also serves as MTC’s diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator. She has taught at MTC since 2015. Prior to her work at MTC, she taught psychology in Canada, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. She also has practiced as a licensed psychologist in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada. She is a champion of diversity and inclusion work here at MTC and in the community. Igonor received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, her Bachelor of Social Science with honors at the University of Cape Town, and her Master of Arts at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in South Africa.

“It was a total surprise to be honored in this way! I appreciate this honor immensely because I take teaching very seriously as I realize the important role I play in shaping the minds of our future leaders,” Igonor stated. “I dedicate this honor to both my parents who were both teachers in some capacity. My dearly departed mother was a teacher who later became a principal and my father is a retired surgeon who was also a professor of anatomy. Both of them were very much appreciated by their students. If I can achieve an iota of what they did with their students, I’ll have done very well.”

Tyler Maley is an Assistant Professor of Mathematics. Not only does he instill knowledge of calculus, statistics, quantitative reasoning and algebra, but he has written several successful grants to enhance the learning of MTC students. This Galion resident graduated from Northmor High School. Maley has the lead the way for the new guided pathways to help students succeed at math and find it relevant to their fields. He serves on statewide and college committees to find ways to meet student needs. He received his Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Education degrees from The Ohio State University.

Maley is proud of his students when they master skills and find a practical application, whether continuing on to get another degree or using the skills to make wise financial decisions in buying their first homes.

“It is important to me to help my students learn employable skills and open up new opportunities so they can succeed,” Maley said.

Gregory Perry, Esquire, is the Director of Criminal Justice and Law at MTC. He is also the commander of the MTC Peace Officer Basic Training Academy. He is an attorney, a former criminal prosecutor, a detective, and a deputy sheriff. Perry is a champion of safety and security and coordinates active shooter and crisis training workshops at MTC. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University and his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Dayton. He has been teaching at MTC since 2006.

More than 2,300 students currently attend MTC. Since opening its doors 48 years ago, more than 50,000 local residents have walked through the doors to learn new skills, earn new certifications and degrees, and open up new career and educational opportunities. For more, go to mtc.edu or call (740) 389-4636.