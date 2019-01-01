Mary Ellen Bloom 94

of Kenton

There will be no services for Mary Ellen Bloom, it was her wishes to be cremated.

She died at 8:05PM Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Hardin Hills Health Center. She was born on May 19, 1924 in Mt. Victory to the late Elza Hinton and Mayo (Haudenschield) Hinton. On July 4, 1947 she married Maurice Bloom and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2004.

Surviving are a daughter; Tonya (Dennis) Holmes of Kenton. 2 Grandsons; Jarrett Holmes of Upper Arlington and Dan (Annika) Holmes of Karlsruhe, Germany. 2 Great Grandchildren; Emily Holmes and Zoe Holmes. Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Geraldine Dible and Ivalue Osborne. 3 brothers; Leonard Hinton, Victor Hinton and Gene Hinton.

Mary was a member of the T.O.P.S.

She enjoyed playing the piano.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to donor’s choice.

