Mary M. “Mattie” Leffler, 72 of Kenton passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019. Mattie was born on February 13, 1946. On October 31, 1968 she married Harry F. Leffler and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2000.

She is survived by two sons: Tim Leffler and Paul (Stefanie) Leffler both of Kenton, five grandchildren: Nathaniel, Noah, Seth and Luke Leffler and Jesse Shoop. She is also survived by three brothers: Delmar (Janet) Manns of Ada, Russell (Pat) Manns of Charlotte, NC, Tommy (Tina) Manns of Alabama, two sisters: Eveline Ratliff of Ada and Bernice (Gene) Ratliff of Kenton, special niece, Paula Beiderman and special friend, Mary Clements.

Mattie was preceded in death by three brothers: Albert, Alvin and Burnie Manns and two sisters: Alma Jean Woods and Pauline Manns. Mattie worked for many years at Essex Wire.

She enjoyed cooking for her family and never let you leave hungry.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Corry Carrol officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview-McDonald Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family visiting www.stoutcrates.com.