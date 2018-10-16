Mary Sue Davis, age 55 of Marion, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 12, 2018 at her residence.

Mary entered into this world on January 22, 1963 to the late Wayne “Bud” Miller and Sandra (Seiler) Newland in New Washington, OH. On March 5, 1993, she married Kenny Davis, Jr. in Gatlinburg, TN.

Mary worked as a Call Center Specialist for Verizon for 15 years. She will be missed by her friends and family.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother; her brother: Bill Lee Newland and her grandchildren: Annie Davis and Abbie Davis.

Family who will cherish her memories are her dad: Billie Newland; her husband: Kenny Davis, Jr., her sons: Kenji Davis, Aaron (Wendy) Davis, Brett Cahill, Cody (Sheyra) Davis and Chris Cahill; her brothers: Wayne (Sharon) Miller, John Miller, Allen (Lisa) Miller, Tim (Tory) Newland and Rick (Cathy) Newland; her sister: Jackie Mungle and brother-in-law Dennis; and her best friend Becky Clark Lowe.

“Grammy” will be missed by her grandchildren: Desawray Davis, Prestin Horn, Aaron Davis, Jr., Mackenzie Pryor, Kaydance Sue Cahill, Brylind Davis, Tesslah Cahill, Lillian Cahill, Cody Davis, Jr., and Titus Davis.

Friends and family may come to honor Mary’s life on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 4pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018 starting at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Agosta Cemetery. Donations may be given to the Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Mary’s memory.

