A Marysville man was arrested following a domestic disturbance this past Sunday evening.

According to the media release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 21,000 block of Shirk Road to investigate the dispute.

After further investigation, 28 year old Alan R. Culbertson was arrested for domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.