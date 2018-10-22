A number of theft from vehicle incidents were reported to the Marysville Police Department recently.

The police department said a number of the complaints were received from residents in the Barhaven Addition as well as other areas.

The police department reminded owners to lock their doors and close the windows, park in a garage or well lit area, don’t leave anything of value in the vehicle, and if you see something or someone who seem to suspicious, call the police department with the information.