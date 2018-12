The Marysville Division of Police Department is asking for assistance as they investigate theft in the city.

According to information on the department’s Facebook page, a woman was walking near the intersection of East 4th and North Plum Streets when a male suspect stole her purse.

The man was wearing a black mask, blue jeans and brown wool coat, and was riding a silver bicycle.

If anyone in the public has information call the office at 937-645-7300.

You may remain anonymous.