Maxine Hommel, 96 of Kenton

A celebration of life service for M. Maxine Hommel will be held at noon on Monday, December 24, 2018 at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Dr. Randall J. Forester officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services.

Burial will be at Grove at a later date. She died at 3:15 am Friday, December 21, 2018 at Hardin Hills Health Center. She was born on April 17, 1922 in Hardin County to the late Delmore and Goldie O. (Sams) Kinnear. In 1947 she married Wilbur Reed Hord and he preceded her in death in 1955. Then on July 17, 1956 she married Richard “Dick” Hommel and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2005.

Surviving are 2 sons, Terry Lee (Susan) Hord of Ada and Rex (Danette) Hommel of Kenton; 7 grandchildren, Brian (Danielle) Pfeister, Jori (Kyle) Mason, Katy and Liza Hord, Heath Hommel, Mitchell (Liz) Hommel, and Chase (Abby) Hommel; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherril L. Pfeister; brother, Paul Kinnear; sister, Wanda Comer; 1/2 brother Donald Kinnear; and a 1/2 sister Mabel Scott.

Maxine was bookkeeper for the former Hord Furniture and Appliance Store, after that she worked for Allen Wholesale, retiring in 1982 from the City of Kenton where she worked for the water department.

She was a 1940 graduate of Ridgeway High School and a member of St. John’s Evangelical Church.

