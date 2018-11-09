The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Veterans Services and Stephen Chaney VFW 7201 Post will be hosting an informational meeting on Ohio’s concealed handgun license for Marion County Veterans.

The meeting is scheduled for Saturday November 17th, 2018 from 8am to 10am.

Under the new law all honorably discharged Ohio Veterans can get their Ohio Concealed Handgun License free of charge without completing the 8 hours of training.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey is offering this free training on what Ohio Veterans need to do to successfully obtain their Ohio Concealed Handgun License.

If you have any questions about the training contact Major Jeff Cline at (740)382-8244 ext. 5123.