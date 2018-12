The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls about a “Classified Shopper” scam where individuals receive a counterfeit check and are asked to purchase gift cards or money orders and then keep a remaining portion of the check.

This is a scam to obtain bank account information once the check is deposited.

Should you receive one of these checks or any type of suspicious check, do not deposit it and contact the Sheriff’s Office at 740-382-8244 to make a report.