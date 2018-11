The Upper Sandusky Police Department has partnered with Rite Aid for a safe way to dispose of unwanted or unneeded medications.

As part of its KidsCents program, Rite Aid donated a stainless steel medication disposal box to the police department.

The box will be located in the lobby of the police department.

To dispose of the medication, residents can simply drop them in the box and walk away with no questions asked.

There is no need to register or notify personnel of the drop off.