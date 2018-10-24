A medication collection drive will be held in the South parking lot at the City of Findlay Municipal Building from 9:00 AM to NOON.

Just drive in, drop off your medications and go.

You’ll be disposing of unwanted medications in a way that is safe for the environment.

Many people flush their medications, leading to environmental concerns. Others dispose of medications in the trash or leave them in their house, which might find their way to others who abuse them.

If you can’t make it this Saturday, both the Findlay Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office have medication collection boxes to dispose of your medications.