Melody Sue Pitt, age 59, of Kenton, Ohio passed away Friday, November, 30, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Melody is survived by her husband ,Ray of Kenton; Brother Tony Myers of Dayton, Ohio, sister Chris Krieman of Dayton, Ohio; and her daughter, Amber Pitt of Chicago, IL.

Melody was born on September 23, 1959 to Don and Carol (Fillinger) Myers.

Melody graduated from Kenton High School in 1977. She was also a member of the Amvets Ladies Aux Post #20 and the Moose Lodge.

Melody is proceeded in death by her parents Don and Carol Myers. Services for Melody Pitt are being facilitated by SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME of KENTON,OHIO. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.