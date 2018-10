According to the Kenton Police Department, officers approached a suspicious vehicle in the six hundred block of S. Wayne Street.

Upon identifying the occupants it was found that two of the three males had arrest warrants issued for their

arrest.

Arrested was 34 year old Steven Grindell of Kenton and 37 year old Michael Steel Jr of Kenton. Grindell and a third person were found to be in possession of heroin. Charges are pending on the third person.