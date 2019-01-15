On February 1, Tammie Colon will assume the position of Executive Director of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. She will become the third Executive Director since the founding of the Board in 1968. Gene Nedilsky served as the first Director from 1968 to 2000. Mike Schoenhofer served as the second Director from 2000 to 2019.

Ms. Colon has had a long career in the mental health and addictions field. She started as a case manager before serving as a crisis worker, a clinical supervisor, and then as Chief Officer for Coleman Professional Services in Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties. For the past year, Ms. Colon has been the Associate Executive Director at the Board.

She has a long list of accomplishments which include expanding housing for people with mental illness and addiction, being instrumental in the opening of the We Care Regional Crisis Center, creating open access and walk-in services, and adding primary care doctors as an integral part of the services people with severe mental illness receive.

Over the past two years, Ms. Colon worked to open a detox program at Coleman, implemented a new family centered response team, and expanded mobile crisis services for youth. Tammie is already involved in community projects including Activate Allen County, a new Youth Commission, and working closely with Ohio Means Jobs to attract more social workers to our area.

“Tammie brings a new energy and vision to our three communities. She is the perfect fit for this job,” said Mike Schoenhofer, outgoing Executive Director.