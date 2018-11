A holiday event is set to take place Monday December 3 in downtown Ada.

Merry on Main will feature a number of activities taking place from 5 until 7:30 that evening.

You’ll be able to stroll down Main Street and enjoy live music at Streamline Insurance, live nativity and choir at the First United Methodist Church, Santa at the library and more.

This is the 6th annual Merry on Main to take place in Ada.