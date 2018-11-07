Michael J. Kelly, 55 of Dola passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018.

He was born in Lima, Ohio on October 18, 1963 to James and Wanda (Lease) Kelly and they survived in Dola along with a step-son, Josh (Brenda) Binau of Nevada, Ohio, two sons; Devin (Hannah) Kelly of Upper Sandusky, Blaine Kelly of Foraker, four sisters; Brenda (Gary Dunahue) Price of Dola, Tammy (Eric) Humrickhouse of Ottawa, Vicki (Doug) VanAtta of Arlington and Melissa (George) Kinnison of Sidney, Ohio, five grandchildren; Adam Cooper, Landyn Pickens, Ellyana Binau, Elijah and Noah Kelly and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his very close, life-long friends, Paul Cramer and Kash White. Michael married Jamie Powell and they divorced. He then married Melissa Jarnagin and they also divorced. Michael worked at Wal-Mart for many years as the assistant manager.

He loved riding his Harley-Davidson and spending time with his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Steve Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow in Dola Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.