A Union County woman was arrested following a breaking and entering this week.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office daily media release, deputies were dispatched to a residence on South Mill Street in Milford City to investigate a burglary in progress.

After further investigation, 21 year old Johnna Carter, of Milford City, was arrested for burglary, possession of drug abuse instruments and obstructing official business.

She was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.