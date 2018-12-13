

A teenager missing in Logan County is believed to be in Kenton.

WPKO Radio reported that 17 year old Tanner Walls, of East Liberty, was last seen at his residence this past Saturday evening, and his mother reported him missing Sunday afternoon.

Walls is six feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He has a “Gucci” tattoo on his right middle finger.

The teenager failed a drug test last Thursday and was on house arrest.

The Kenton Police Department has been notified that he may be in this city but have not yet located him.

If you have any information of his whereabouts, you can call Kenton police at 419-673-0771 or the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 937-592-5731.