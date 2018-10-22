Authorities are searching for a teenager who is missing in the city of Bellefontaine.

According to information on the Bellefontaine Police Department Facebook page, 14 year old Zoey Daugherty was last seen at the Wendy’s Restaurant in Bellefontaine this past Friday afternoon.

She failed to return home 9 that night as she was supposed to do.

The teen is described as five feet four inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has piercings in each ear and a nose ring and has a tattoo reading “Imperfection is Beauty” on her left arm.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bellefontaine police at 937-599-1010.