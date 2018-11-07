Members of the Mistletoe Ball Committee are finalizing plans for the 28th annual event to be held on December 1. Pictured above are (from left) Sherri Haushalter, Candy Callinan, Judy Cross, Linda Smith and Valerie Wedertz. The event will take place at the Hardin County Armory from 7:30 to midnight and feature live music, and its traditional silent and live auctions.

Mistletoe Masquerade is the theme for this year’s Hardin Memorial Hospital Foundation’s largest fundraiser, the Mistletoe Ball.

While this is not a costume party, the more guests that participate with a mask, the more fun it will be for all. The black tie optional event will take place on Saturday, December 1 at the Hardin County Armory with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

In keeping with the tradition of the ball, a silent auction will take place over the course of the evening with several packages including home décor, OSU items and many gift certificates. The live auction will begin at approximately 9 p.m. and will feature an evening for two at the Hollywood Casino in Columbus with $500 in gambling chips, $150 gift card for dinner at the Final Cut and overnight accommodations at a four star hotel in downtown Columbus; a two night trip for two couples (four people) to Keeneland Spring Meet with two rooms, reserved grand stand tickets for Wednesday or Thursday with buffet dining to watch the races from your table, additionally, a tour of Grey Ridge Farm, an American Saddlebred farm, owned and operated by Bret Day, a former Kenton High School graduate; a decorated Christmas Tree with jewelry package; a Full Journey at Journey Day Spa in Findlay and more.

Music for the evening will be provided by the “Chris Buzzelli Group”, a jazz band from Bowling Green, and heavy hors’deurves will be offered by Bistro on Main from Findlay. As something different for this year, we will be featuring a photo booth to snap some fun & memorable shots of you and your party during the course of the evening.

This year’s goal is $50,000 and will benefit the renovation to the Infusion Center of OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital.

“This event has been a holiday tradition for many years and we greatly appreciate the support of our community. While we are excited to offer a formal event that is slightly different this year, we look forward to seeing all of our past and new guests with or without a mask,” stated Sherri Haushalter and Linda Smith, co-chair of the event.

For reservations or further information please contact Debbie Turner, Hardin Memorial Hospital Foundation’s secretary at (419) 675-8151.