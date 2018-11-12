The monthly meeting of the Hardin County Democratic Party will be held this Wednesday at Henry’s Restaurant in Kenton.

Party members are invited to the Banquet Room at 6:00 PM for dinner from the menu. The regular business meeting will follow at 7:00 PM.

Items on the agenda will include a report on General Election and voter engagement activities, results from the Community BBQ in Mt. Victory, final plans for the Holiday Party at Henry’s and candidate reports.

Anyone supporting the principles of the Hardin County Democrat Party and the Ohio Democrat Party is welcome and encouraged to attend.