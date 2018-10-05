The Sheriff’s office responded to the Accident on State Route 53. Early Tuesday morning. According the accident report from the Sheriff’s Office, A 2010 Kenworth Motor Truck driven by Andrew Troyer of Elida was heading southbound on State Route 53 when it left the West side of the roadway. Tryoer ended up striking one power pole and continued southbound striking another pole.

The vehicle then rolled on to it’s driver side. Troyer exited the vehicle under his own power through the windshield area and was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital by BKP EMS with non life threatening injuries.

Troyer was a issued a citation for fail to maintain reasonable control.