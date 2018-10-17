More remains of a Michigan man were found Tuesday along I-75 in Hancock County.

WFIN Radio reported that investigators from the State Highway Patrol found the remains and more evidence as the investigation into death of 39 year old David Carter continues.

A man has been arrested in connection to the death, that according to the Detroit Free Press.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Patrol at 419-423-1414 or the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070.